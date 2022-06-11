Short Interest in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Drops By 79.2%

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the May 15th total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BHK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,609. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,464,000 after purchasing an additional 51,188 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,436,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 46,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 564,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 42,922 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.