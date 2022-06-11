Short Interest in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Drops By 79.2%

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the May 15th total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BHK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,609. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $17.36.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.