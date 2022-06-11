Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Drops By 77.1%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the May 15th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CII traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. The company had a trading volume of 64,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,422. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
