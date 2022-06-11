Short Interest in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Decreases By 72.8%

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the May 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,619,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,982,000 after purchasing an additional 49,568 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $20,239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

NYSE:BTT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.74. 58,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,546. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (Get Rating)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.