Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Declines By 71.0%

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the May 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE MYD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.45. 133,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,602. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Fund (MYD)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.