Short Interest in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declines By 72.9%

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the May 15th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BCX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. 331,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,613. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.