Short Interest in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declines By 72.9%

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the May 15th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BCX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. 331,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,613. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $11.62.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.