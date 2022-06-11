Short Interest in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Drops By 63.9%

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Broadscale Acquisition in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SCLE opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. Broadscale Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadscale Acquisition by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadscale Acquisition (Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.