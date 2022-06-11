Short Interest in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Drops By 63.9%

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Broadscale Acquisition in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
Shares of SCLE opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. Broadscale Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.95.
About Broadscale Acquisition (Get Rating)
Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.
