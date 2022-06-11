Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Expands By 220.7%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 220.7% from the May 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Capgemini to €230.00 ($247.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Capgemini from €270.00 ($290.32) to €240.00 ($258.06) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capgemini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

CGEMY traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.74. 81,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,390. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3727 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

