Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Expands By 220.7%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 220.7% from the May 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Capgemini to €230.00 ($247.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Capgemini from €270.00 ($290.32) to €240.00 ($258.06) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capgemini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.
CGEMY traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.74. 81,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,390. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.
About Capgemini (Get Rating)
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capgemini (CGEMY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.