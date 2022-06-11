Short Interest in Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Rises By 252.0%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a growth of 252.0% from the May 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Carbon Streaming stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. 40,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,641. Carbon Streaming has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Carbon Streaming from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.