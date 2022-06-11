Short Interest in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW) Declines By 71.2%

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the May 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:LOTZW opened at $0.12 on Friday. CarLotz has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

