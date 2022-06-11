Short Interest in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Declines By 71.9%

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAI. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $14,427,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $12,938,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $7,152,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,140,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $7,043,000.

Cascadia Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. Cascadia Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

