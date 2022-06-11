Short Interest in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Drops By 69.7%

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the May 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 24,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,971. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Rating ) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (Get Rating)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.