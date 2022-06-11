Short Interest in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Drops By 69.7%

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the May 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 24,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,971. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (Get Rating)
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
