Short Interest in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Decreases By 76.2%

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CET. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Central Securities by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CET traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.27. 24,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,665. Central Securities has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $45.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

