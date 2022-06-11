Short Interest in Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Rises By 300.0%

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS CPKF remained flat at $$27.95 during midday trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $131.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.
About Chesapeake Financial Shares (Get Rating)
Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans.
