Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Decreases By 70.7%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the May 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CHKR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. 27,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,285. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.24%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

