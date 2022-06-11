Short Interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Increases By 463.9%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 463.9% from the May 15th total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of China Liberal Education stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. China Liberal Education has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in China Liberal Education by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

