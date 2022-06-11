Short Interest in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Declines By 73.9%

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the May 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRHKY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.47. 6,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,119. China Resources Beer has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84.
China Resources Beer Company Profile
