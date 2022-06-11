Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Expands By 351.2%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,031,300 shares, an increase of 351.2% from the May 15th total of 671,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,020.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFTLF. Nomura began coverage on Chinasoft International in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chinasoft International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFTLF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,412. Chinasoft International has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments. The company offers CloudEasy, a cloud management platform; Huaxia Cloud, a cloud brokerage platform; Tencent Cloud that provides cloud consultation, migration, operation and maintenance management, and application development and integration; enterprise cloud disk; and cloud shop O2O platform.

