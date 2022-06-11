Short Interest in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) Increases By 433.3%

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the May 15th total of 521,300 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRXT opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $31.24.
Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Clarus Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.
Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.
