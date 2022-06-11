Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Declines By 65.6%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CICOY opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

