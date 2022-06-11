Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Declines By 65.6%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CICOY opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
