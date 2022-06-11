Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Grows By 200.0%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

CTRYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Country Garden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Country Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Country Garden stock remained flat at $$15.08 during trading hours on Friday. 13 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Country Garden has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.3363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

