Short Interest in Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Grows By 370.2%

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 370.2% from the May 15th total of 516,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTD opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. Creatd has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Creatd alerts:

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. Creatd had a negative return on equity of 1,757.70% and a negative net margin of 759.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creatd in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creatd in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creatd in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Creatd by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Creatd by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 38,983 shares during the period. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Creatd (Get Rating)

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators. The company operated in three segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, and Creatd Ventures. Its flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Creatd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creatd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.