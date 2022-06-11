Short Interest in Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Drops By 76.5%

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the May 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CDEFF stock remained flat at $4.78 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 5.13. Credito Emiliano has a fifty-two week low of 4.78 and a fifty-two week high of 6.65.

Credito Emiliano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, and ALM Treasury segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

