Short Interest in Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Declines By 62.0%

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the May 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DKILY opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.05. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
