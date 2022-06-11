Short Interest in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Decreases By 77.9%

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the May 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 394.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.06. 138,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,288. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1479 per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €58.00 ($62.37) to €54.00 ($58.06) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.