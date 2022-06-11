Short Interest in DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Grows By 333.3%

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFIHY remained flat at $$14.27 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 346. DFI Retail Group has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%.

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. It primarily operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

