Short Interest in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Expands By 246.0%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 246.0% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:EOI traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,743. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $20.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.1095 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOI. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

