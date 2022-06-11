Short Interest in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declines By 65.9%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the May 15th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $13.49.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
