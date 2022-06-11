Short Interest in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declines By 65.9%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the May 15th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 303,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 151,735 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 294,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,731,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 469,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

