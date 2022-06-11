Short Interest in Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Decreases By 70.1%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the May 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eguana Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. 48,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,767. Eguana Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EGTYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Eguana Technologies from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Eguana Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

