Short Interest in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Increases By 250.0%

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of ELDN opened at $3.80 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELDN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

ELDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

