Short Interest in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Grows By 433.3%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the May 15th total of 15,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 13,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $106,098.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,803,083 shares in the company, valued at $14,082,078.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Stankowski sold 29,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $204,708.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 324,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,018.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 627,868 shares of company stock worth $4,477,199. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 1,029.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 31,330 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPSN opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13. Epsilon Energy has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.20.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

