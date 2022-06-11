Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Declines By 66.7%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ESLOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($209.68) to €190.00 ($204.30) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €189.00 ($203.23) to €173.00 ($186.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $74.82 on Friday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $73.48 and a 52-week high of $110.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

