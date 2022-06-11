Short Interest in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Decreases By 62.5%

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FFBW by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FFBW during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FFBW by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 25.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFBW stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. FFBW has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

