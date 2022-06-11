Short Interest in Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Expands By 220.9%

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 220.9% from the May 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
DROP stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,668. Fuse Science has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
Fuse Science Company Profile
