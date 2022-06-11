Short Interest in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Decreases By 76.3%

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the May 15th total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GBLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Seth Gersch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $26,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 166,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,058.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the third quarter worth about $853,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter worth about $533,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.58 million, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.22.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.44%.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

