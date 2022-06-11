Short Interest in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Decreases By 76.3%

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the May 15th total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GBLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Seth Gersch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $26,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 166,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,058.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.58 million, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.22.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.44%.
About Global Indemnity Group (Get Rating)
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
