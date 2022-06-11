Short Interest in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) Expands By 471.4%

Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 471.4% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAQ. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $359,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,727,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $959,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000.

GLAQ opened at $9.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. Globis Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Globis Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

