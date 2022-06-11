Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Decreases By 69.1%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the May 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MSMGF stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.12. 16,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,473. Grid Metals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

