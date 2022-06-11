Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Decreases By 69.1%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the May 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of MSMGF stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.12. 16,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,473. Grid Metals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.
Grid Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
