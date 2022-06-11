Short Interest in Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Increases By 192.3%

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 192.3% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GTHP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.45. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,139. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. Guided Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.78.

Get Guided Therapeutics alerts:

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.