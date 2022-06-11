Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Drops By 81.1%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HESAY shares. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,510.00 ($1,623.66) to €1,624.00 ($1,746.24) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,404.00 ($1,509.68) to €1,185.00 ($1,274.19) in a research note on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,290.00 ($1,387.10) to €1,340.00 ($1,440.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,150.00 ($1,236.56) to €1,205.00 ($1,295.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,154.98.

HESAY stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.58. 82,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,546. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.84. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $190.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.4578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

