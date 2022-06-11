Short Interest in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Decreases By 76.9%

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the May 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFRO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 291.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 317.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,462,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,285,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,158,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,885,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after purchasing an additional 131,260 shares during the period.

HFRO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. 154,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,632. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $12.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (Get Rating)

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

