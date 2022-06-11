Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Expands By 371.1%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a growth of 371.1% from the May 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 614,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

ISNPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.47) to €2.00 ($2.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.44) to €2.70 ($2.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.69.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

