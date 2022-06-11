Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Grows By 200.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSCC. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $98.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $93.33 and a 52 week high of $112.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average of $102.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

