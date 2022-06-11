Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Increases By 220.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,200 shares, a growth of 220.1% from the May 15th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $11.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $12.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.
