Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Increases By 220.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,200 shares, a growth of 220.1% from the May 15th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $11.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $12.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.