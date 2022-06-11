Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Rises By 453.8%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, a growth of 453.8% from the May 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 658,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $85.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.34. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $83.19 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

