Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Increases By 374.1%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a growth of 374.1% from the May 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,267,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $58.70.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.837 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 43,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,746,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 406,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,253,000 after acquiring an additional 264,479 shares during the last quarter.

