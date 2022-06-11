Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Increases By 374.1%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a growth of 374.1% from the May 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,267,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of ACWX stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $58.70.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.837 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.
