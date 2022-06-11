Short Interest in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Expands By 283.5%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 283.5% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 181,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 996.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 10,742.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.366 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI UAE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

