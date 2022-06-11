Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Declines By 70.1%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the May 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ISUZY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 175,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,665. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Isuzu Motors has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $14.76.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Separately, CLSA lowered shares of Isuzu Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

