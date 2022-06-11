Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Increases By 316.7%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 316.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ITOCY traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.70. 208,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,178. ITOCHU has a 12-month low of $53.93 and a 12-month high of $69.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of ITOCHU during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 485,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 79,172 shares during the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho raised ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

