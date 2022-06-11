Short Interest in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Drops By 73.9%

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) by 117.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 29.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCTCF stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.23. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

Jewett-Cameron Trading ( NASDAQ:JCTCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 4.57%.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

