Short Interest in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Decreases By 64.4%

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHI. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the third quarter worth $350,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 88.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 13,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 86.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,377 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JHI opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

