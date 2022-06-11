Short Interest in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Expands By 220.0%

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSDA traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,111. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. Jones Soda has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.54.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

